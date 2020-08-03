

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer prices declined for the sixth month in a row in July, though at a softer rate, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.3 percent decline in June. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in July. Economists forecast a 0.4 percent decline.



Prices for clothing and footwear, and communication declined in July, while those for international package holidays and air transport increased.



The core CPI fell 0.4 percent annually in July and declined 0.2 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.1 percent monthly in July and declined 1.2 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

