

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $41.78 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $70.10 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.24 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $163.70 million from $164.79 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $83.24 Mln. vs. $112.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $163.70 Mln vs. $164.79 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de