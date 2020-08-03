

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $18.21 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $4.62 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.88 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $242.57 million from $238.25 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $31.88 Mln. vs. $20.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q1): $242.57 Mln vs. $238.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $290 - $330 Mln



