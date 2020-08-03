

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $88 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $26 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $133 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.0% to $3.65 billion from $4.56 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $133 Mln. vs. $68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.65 Bln vs. $4.56 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TENET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de