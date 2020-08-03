

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $411.25 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $217.85 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $426.04 million or $2.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $1.46 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $426.04 Mln. vs. $288.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.73 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q4): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.42 - $3.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,405 - $1,555 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de