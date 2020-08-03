

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $88.51 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $46.28 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.8% to $831.31 million from $540.46 million last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $88.51 Mln. vs. $46.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $831.31 Mln vs. $540.46 Mln last year.



