

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $25.61 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $26.78 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $121.28 million from $124.65 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $25.61 Mln. vs. $26.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $121.28 Mln vs. $124.65 Mln last year.



