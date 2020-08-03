Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Exklusivinterview verrät, warum diese Aktie weiter steigen wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ12 ISIN: US2120151012 Ticker-Symbol: C5L 
Frankfurt
03.08.20
15:32 Uhr
14,800 Euro
+0,200
+1,37 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,80015,00003.08.
14,50015,40003.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC14,800+1,37 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.