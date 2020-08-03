

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Realty Income Corp. (O):



-Earnings: $107.8 million in Q2 vs. $95.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.31 in Q2 vs. $0.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $295.2 million or $0.86 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.41 per share -Revenue: $414.6 million in Q2 vs. $365.5 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

REALTY INCOME-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de