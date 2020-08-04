

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STERIS plc (STE) Monday reported first-quarter net income of $88.2 million or $1.03 per share, up from $84.6 million or $0.99 per share last year.



Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $111.8 million or $1.31 per share, compared to $105.0 million or $1.23 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter decreased 4% to $668.9 million from $696.8 million a year ago.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.96 per share on revenues of $635.98 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



