

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Metro AG reported that its third-quarter preliminary total sales was 5.57 billion euros, like-for-like sales declined 17.5%, and adjusted EBITDA of 175 million euros.



The company expects its business development in the fourth quarter 2019/20 to be roughly on previous year's level.



For 9-month period of fiscal year 2019/20, Metro expects total sales and like-for-like sales to decline by 3.5% to 5% and a decrease in EBITDA adjusted of around 200 million euros up to 250 million euros compared to the previous year.



Trader and SCO sales continuously grew above the pre-pandemic level. Group sales have therefore strongly recovered since the middle of the third quarter, the company said.



