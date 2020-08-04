

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) reported that its second-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $197.75 million or $1.03 per share, compared to net income of $2.40 billion or $12.56 per share in the prior year's quarter.



Adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was $8.60 million or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $42.55 million or $0.22 per share in the prior year.



Funds from operations attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions was $203.26 million or $1.06 per share, compared to $164.33 million or $0.86 per share in the prior year.



Adjusting funds from operations per share for the quarter was $0.55 compared to $0.91 last year.



Revenues for the quarter declined to $343.03 million from $463.10 million in the previous year.



