

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) reported that its third-quarter net loss was 128 million euros or 0.11 euros per share compared to net income of 224 million euros or 0.20 euros per share in the previous year.



The company said its outlook for the final quarter of the fiscal year is cautiously optimistic.



Infineon expects revenues to be between 2.3 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, whereby the first-time consolidation of Cypress for a full quarter will contribute to the predicted quarter-on-quarter growth.



Assuming that revenue for the fourth quarter corresponds to the midpoint of the guided range, full-year revenue for the fiscal year 2020 will amount to around 8.5 billion euros.



Revenue for the third quarter increased to 2.17 billion euros from 2.02 billion euros last year.



