

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group Plc (BAB.L) reported that its underlying operating profit for the first quarter was around 40% lower than last year. Underlying revenue was 11% lower than last year. The Group said COVID-19 had a significant impact on its financial results in the period. First quarter order intake was 0.7 billion pounds, and in July the Group secured around 500 million pounds of new contracts in its Aviation business.



The Group's order book at 30 June 2020 was 17.3 billion pounds, and bid pipeline was around 17 billion pounds.



The Board has decided not to pay a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.



