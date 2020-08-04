

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove Plc. (RMV.L), which runs online real estate portal and property website, announced Tuesday the appointment of Alison Dolan as Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 7.



Georgina Hudson, Head of Finance, has been working as interim Finance Director. In May, Robyn Perriss announced plan to retire As Group Finance Director.



Dolan was the Chief Strategy Officer at News UK from 2016 until May 2020. Before News UK, she held a number of senior positions at Sky plc, including Group Treasurer, Director of Finance and Deputy Managing Director Sky Business.



