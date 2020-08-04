

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L) reported a pretax loss of 0.4 million pounds for the year ended 31 May 2020 compared to profit of 0.1 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 0.93 pence compared to a loss of 0.63 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased to 0.4 million pounds from 0.2 million pounds.



Fiscal year Group sales from continuing operations increased by 8% to 17.2 million pounds.



The company's Annual General Meeting will take place on 29 October 2020. No dividend is proposed for the year.



