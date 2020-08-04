

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Values Plc. (FEV.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the six months ended 30 June 2020 dropped to 31.14 million pounds or 7.57 pence per share, from 186.80 million pounds or 45.36 pence per share last year.



Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation was 32.35 million pounds, compared to net return of 188.94 million pounds in the prior year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.60 pence per share which is a modest 0.4% increase on the 2.59 pence per share paid as the interim dividend in 2019. This will be paid on 30 October 2020 to shareholders on the register on 25 September 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de