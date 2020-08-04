

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment logged its biggest fall for the month of July since 1997, after the sharp increase in March and April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, figures from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security showed on Tuesday.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 89,849 or 2.33 percent from the previous month in July. Unemployment had increased 5,107 in June.



The registered unemployment totaled 3.77 million in July.



Unemployment in the service sector decreased 84,563. In industry, unemployment fell by 9,444 and by 6,556 in construction. Meanwhile, unemployment increased by 11,108 in the farm sector.



