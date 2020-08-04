

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices declined at a softer pace in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 0.46 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.01 percent decrease in May.



Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 0.38 percent and 0.60 percent, respectively in June.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 9.81 percent annually in June. Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods fell by 0.43 percent, each.



Meanwhile, prices for energy grew 4.73 percent. Prices for durable goods and non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.34 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.79 percent in June.



