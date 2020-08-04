

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $55.1 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $103.4 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $0.97 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $107 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $0.97 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GARTNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de