

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, while trimming annual revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.25 to $5.55 per share on revenues between $12.2 billion and $12.6 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $5.00 to $5.30 per share on revenues between $12.5 billion and $12.9 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.24 per share on revenues of $12.69 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LEIDOS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de