

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $166.21 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $215.50 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.7% to $1.01 billion from $1.29 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



