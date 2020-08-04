

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $19 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $718 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.3% to $2.96 billion from $2.11 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $718 Mln. vs. $424 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



