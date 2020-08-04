

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC):



-Earnings: -$13.85 million in Q2 vs. $121.42 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q2 vs. $0.78 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 million or $0.00 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.12 per share -Revenue: $1.68 billion in Q2 vs. $2.45 billion in the same period last year.



