

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, WEC Energy Group (WEC) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2020. This assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.71 to $3.75 per share, with an expectation of reaching the top end of the range.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.73 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



