

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $8.82 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $22.61 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.6% to $278.34 million from $333.60 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $8.82 Mln. vs. $22.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q2): $278.34 Mln vs. $333.60 Mln last year.



