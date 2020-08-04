

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI):



-Earnings: -$422.6 million in Q2 vs. $75.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.34 in Q2 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$2.3 million or -$0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.12 per share -Revenue: $770.3 million in Q2 vs. $1.08 billion in the same period last year.



