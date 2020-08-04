

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Los Angeles school authorities and teachers union have reached a tentative agreement to set a new standard for distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Los Angeles Unified School District and the United Teachers Los Angeles reached the agreement late Sunday night after weeks of negotiations, both the parties said in separate statements.



Under the deal, the official schedule will be shorter than a normal on-campus school day, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 2:15 p.m.



key highlights of the deal include daily live interaction, targeted small group instruction, as well as time to focus on social emotional needs of the students, opportunities for ongoing projects, small group work and independent work, and office hours where students and families can connect with teachers.



Mondays are instructional support days; student instructional days are from Tuesday to Friday.



During August 20-28, a 'Smart Start' to the school year will set the stage for teaching and learning.



UTLA Bargaining Co-Chair Arlene Inouye said information from a parent and member survey and feedback from members are reflected in this final agreement.



'This agreement will be brought to life by educators, students and parents. This MOU is not an end point - it's a beginning,' said UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz.



The agreement is subject to ratification by UTLA members and the Los Angeles Unified Board of Education. Both votes are scheduled for this week.



It will remain in force until December 31 or until students return to LAUSD schools for regular instruction.



