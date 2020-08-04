

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):



-Earnings: -$277.31 million in Q1 vs. $18.09 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$5.35 in Q1 vs. $0.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.49 million or -$0.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.22 per share -Revenue: $495.08 million in Q1 vs. $730.23 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.8 - $1.9 Bln



