

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):



-Earnings: -$50.02 million in Q2 vs. $14.96 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.98 in Q2 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$20.37 million or -$0.40 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.47 per share -Revenue: $203.61 million in Q2 vs. $292.11 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUVASIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de