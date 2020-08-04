

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $99.7 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $61.8 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.36 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $99.7 Mln. vs. $61.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q2): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $1.85



