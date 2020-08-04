

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $161.9 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $614.8 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $168.0 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.2% to $1.11 billion from $1.34 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $168.0 Mln. vs. $194.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.



