

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $144.79 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $189.25 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167.05 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $540.57 million from $608.32 million last year.



Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $167.05 Mln. vs. $198.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.11 vs. $2.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q2): $540.57 Mln vs. $608.32 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARISTA NETWORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de