

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP):



-Earnings: -$50.1 million in Q2 vs. $13.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.98 in Q2 vs. $0.80 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.3 million or -$0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.12 per share -Revenue: $161.4 million in Q2 vs. $253.4 million in the same period last year.



