

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release Q2 figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to climb to 5.8 percent from 4.2 percent in the previous three months, while the participation rate is tipped to sink to 69.8 percent from 70.4 percent.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see July results for their respective private sector PMIs from Markit Economics; in June, their scores were 49.6 and 43.2, respectively.



Japan will see final July numbers for its services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; previous scores were 45.0 and 40.8, respectively.



Australia will see June results for home loans and July numbers for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group. Home loans were down 10.2 percent on month in May, while the construction index saw a score of 35.5 in June.



The Philippines will release June numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and industrial production, as well as July inflation figures. In May, imports were down 40.6 percent on year and exports fell 35.6 percent for a trade deficit of $1.865 billion. Inflation in June was up 0-.5 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 3.0 percent.



China will see July results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in June, their scores were 58.4 and 55.7, respectively.



Thailand will provide July data for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation sank 1.57 percent on year and core CPI eased0.05 percent.



Indonesia will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 3.49 percent on quarter and 4.61 percent on year. That follows the 2.41 percent quarterly decline and the 2.97 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.



Singapore will see June figures for consumer sales; in May, sales plummeted 21.5 percent on month and 52.1 percent on year.



