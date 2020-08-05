

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco (BATS.L, BTI) said that Ricardo Oberlander will step down as President of Reynolds American Inc. and from the Management Board on 31 August 2020 and will leave the Group at the end of the year. Ricardo steps down in order to pursue other opportunities.



Ricardo has been with the Group for almost three decades, over seven years of which as a member of the Management Board, firstly as Regional Director Americas and then latterly leading Reynolds American.



British American Tobacco stated that Guy Meldrum, currently Regional Director, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, will succeed Ricardo as President of Reynolds American effective 1 September 2020.



Michael Dijanosic, currently Area Director Asia-Pacific Area, will be appointed Regional Director, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, replacing Guy.



