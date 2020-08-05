

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group (ASBRF.PK) reported first-half profit of 30.1 billion Yen compared to 61.7 billion yen last year. On a per share basis, earnings declined to 65.91 Yen from 134.33 Yen reported a year ago.



Revenue for the period amounted to 874.3 billion Yen, lower than the previous year's revenue of 983.8 billion Yen.



Core operating profit was 45.3 billion Yen, compared to 88.5 billion Yen in the same period of last year.



For fiscal 2020, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 80 billion or 174.64 Yen per share.



