

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill Plc. (WMH.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the 26 weeks ended 30 June 2020 was 116.8 million pounds or 13.1 pence per share compared to net loss of 62.0 million or 7.1 pence per share in the prior year.



On a statutory basis, profit before interest and tax was 148.5 million pounds with the 81.9 million pounds impairment in the Retail segment and the adjustment for amortisation of acquired intangibles partially offsetting the VAT refund.



Group revenue for the period was 554.4 million pounds, 257.3 million pounds lower than the same period in the prior year, as the impact of COVID-19 was felt across the Group. The cancellation of sporting events across the world, closure of retail shops in the UK and sports books in the US saw revenues fall 32% against the prior period.



