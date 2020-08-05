

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday after a survey showed the U.K.'s services sector emerged from the doldrums of the coronavirus crisis and expanded at its fastest pace since 2015.



The IHS Markit's purchasing managers' index (PMI) reading for the services sector came in at 56.5 in July, up from 47.1 in June and sharply higher than the all-time record low of 13.4 in April.



Underlying sentiment was also helped by hopes that U.S. lawmakers would reach a deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package this week.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 67 points, or 1.11 percent, to 6,103 after closing up 0.1 percent the previous day.



Life insurer Legal & General fell nearly 2 percent after it reported a 2 percent decline in first-half operating profit.



Ferrexpo shares surged 9 percent. The iron ore producer declared a second interim dividend after both sales and production volumes increased in the first half of the trading year.



PageGroup climbed 3.1 percent. After posting a half-year loss, the recruiter said activity has started to pick up and there have been improvements such as new opportunities, candidates sent to clients, interviews and offers.



Bookmaker William Hill soared 5.2 percent. The company said that trading has recovered well post-lockdown and it is repaying £24.5m of U.K. furlough funds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de