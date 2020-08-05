

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $62.06 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $42.20 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $252.83 million from $200.33 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $62.06 Mln. vs. $42.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.95 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q2): $252.83 Mln vs. $200.33 Mln last year.



