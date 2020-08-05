

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, financial technology company Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) initiated earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2020.



For the third quarter, the company expects a loss in a range of $0.58 to $0.46 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.15 to $0.23 per share on total revenues between $170.0 million and $177.5 million



On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.12 per share on revenues of $146.64 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects a loss in the range of $7.09 to $6.92 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.83 to $0.98 per share on total revenues between $733.0 million and $747.0 million.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $1.11 per share on revenues of $743.36 million for the year.



