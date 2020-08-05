

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.24 billion, or $7.61 per share. This compares with $0.35 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $485 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $2.53 billion from $2.23 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $485 Mln. vs. $309 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.65 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q2): $2.53 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $7.80



