

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $60.6 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $9.0 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $141.0 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $1.22 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



Perrigo Company plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $141.0 Mln. vs. $117.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.15



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

