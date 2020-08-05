

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales declined at a softer pace in June due to the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales fell by a calendar-adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.0 percent decrease in May. Sales declined for the third straight month.



Sales of food products decreased 1.5 percent annually in June and sales of automotive fuel 10.9 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of non-food products grew 4.9 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 7.3 percent of all retail sales and involved a wide range of goods, surged by 30 percent yearly in June, continuing a multi-year expansion, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent annually in June, after 2.8 percent decrease in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

