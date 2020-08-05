

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.S. ADP private payrolls data for July at 8:15 am ET Wednesday, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency changed little against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 105.66 against the yen, 0.9083 against the franc, 1.3131 against the pound and 1.1854 against the euro around 8:17 am ET.



The U.S. trade data for June is due at 8:30 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

