

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tropical Storm Isaias entered Canada losing strength after killing at least five people as it ripped through the East Coast of the United States on Tuesday.



Two people were killed by tornadoes in a mobile home park in Windsor, North Carolina, and three others died from fallen trees in New York, Delaware and Maryland.



More than 3 million people were left without power as the storm unleashed floods, battered power lines and uprooted poles and trees from North Carolina up to New York.



At a White House briefing, President Donald Trump said around 600,000 people are without power along the East Coast, and utility companies are working around the clock to restore service as quickly as possible.



A state of emergency was declared in New Jersey.



National Hurricane Center downgraded Isaias to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved into south-eastern Canada.



The cyclone will weaken further and is expected to drop below tropical-storm force this morning, NHC said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.



'The post-tropical cyclone is expected to dissipate over southeastern Canada on Thursday,' it added.



The Canadian Hurricane Center has warned that heavy rainfall is expected over southern Quebec Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de