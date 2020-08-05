

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced the launch of Walmart Drive-in, which will transform Walmart parking lots into outdoor cinemas from August 14 through October 21 with 320 showings of hit movies. The Walmart Drive-in ensures a contact-free experience where audiences can watch popular films safely from their own vehicle. Created in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival, the Walmart Drive-in will be available for free to Walmart customers.



Walmart said families can visit TheWalmartDriveIn.com to discover dates, store locations and the movies for each stop of the movie tour.



