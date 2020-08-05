

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) has teamed up with Tribeca Film Festival to host Walmart Drive-in, a series of free drive-in movie screenings across the country.



Walmart Drive-in will roll out into 160 Walmart stores across the country beginning this month. The Walmart Drive-in will turn parking lots into outdoor cinemas from August 14 to October 21, with 320 showings.



'We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,' said Janey Whiteside, Walmart's Chief Customer Officer. 'The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we're supporting the communities we serve.'



The movie offerings include Black Panther, The Karate Kid, Space Jam, The LEGO Batman Movie, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, E.T., Men in Black: International, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Back to The Future, Beetlejuice, The Goonies and The Wizard of Oz, and many others.



Fans can also expect virtual or real-life visits from celebrities like Drew Barrymore, LeBron James, and Jennifer Garner.



