

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has announced that its Pumpkin Spice Latte and Fall Blend products are now available on grocery store shelves.



The Pumpkin Spice Latte lineup includes creamer, K-Cup pods, ground coffee and more.



Returning fall products include Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee - K-Cup pods and Roast & Ground, VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Flavored Latte and Starbucks RTD Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Flavored Latte.



The coffee retail giant has also launched new products including Starbucks Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee - K-Cup pods and Roast & Ground and decadent Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Creamer.



Customers can also enjoy new Teavana Tea Sachets available in Spiced Apple Cider and Lemon Ginger Bliss.



