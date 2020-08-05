

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD):



-Earnings: -$215.78 million in Q2 vs. -$13.28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$6.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.35 million or -$0.21 per share for the period. -Revenue: $16.66 million in Q2 vs. $75.39 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANDRIDGE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de